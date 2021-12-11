Small plane crashes into neighborhood in Bermuda Dunes

The pilot of a small plane was seriously injured after crashing into a neighborhood in Bermuda Dunes.

Cal Fire said the incident was reported around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The aircraft was carrying only the pilot when it went down on the 78000 block of Discovery Bay.

Firefighters pulled the victim from the plane and he was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance. California Highway Patrol, The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, and Cal Fire responded to the scene.

Homeowner Donna Simmons told News Channel 3 she heard a "big bang" and ran outside. She then saw the plane right side up next to her house with the visibly injured pilot in the damaged aircraft.

Neighbors who operate the Bermuda Airport said the man kept his plane, an RV 3, at the airport and he was taking off from that location when it crash landed. Nobody on the ground was injured.

