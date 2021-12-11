Work underway for 2nd bridge linking Bullhead City, Laughlin

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Site-clearing work has begun for a $52.4 million bridge construction project to provide a long-awaited second road crossing over the Colorado River between Bullhead City, Arizona, and Laughlin, Nevada. The project has been proposed, discussed and debated for decades but Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter says it’s finally going forward. The project is a partnership between Bullhead City and Clark County, which includes Laughlin, an unincorporated casino and resort community. The two communities share a local economy, with many residents crossing the river for work. Funding is coming from Bullhead City, Clark County and the federal government.