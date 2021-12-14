Nicole Kidman to receive Career Achievement Award at PSIFF

Nicole Kidman will receive the Career Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The Academy Award® winning actress is receiving recognition for her performance in Being the Ricardos.

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said, “On American television there are few classic stars more beloved than Lucille Ball. Rising to the challenge of playing such an iconic talent, Nicole Kidman delivers a truly spot-on performance in capturing both the on-camera comic timing and off-camera bravery that made Lucy an unstoppable force in the 1950s and 60s."

Kidman portrays Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Desi Arnaz is played by Javier Bardem. A statement from the festival says the couple is threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in a revealing glimpse of their complex romantic and professional relationship. "The film goes into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking 1950s sitcom “I Love Lucy.” Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama also features J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat," the statement continued.

Past recipients of the Career Achievement Award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee.

Nicole Kidman joins this year’s previously announced honorees Belfast (Vanguard Award) presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award); King Richard (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to cast members Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn; Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress); and Lady Gaga (Icon Award).

The festival runs through January 17, 2022. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.