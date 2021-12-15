Mural of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta unveiled in Coachella

The city of Coachella unveiled a mural of legendary labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

Huerta, 91, is the co-founder of the National Farmworkers Association with Cesar Chavez and one of the most influential labor activists of the 20th century. She is a long-time advocate for immigrant, female, and worker rights.

On Wednesday, Huerta joined residents and local leaders for a special unveiling ceremony for a mural created to honor her.







Huerta told News Channel 3 that it's good to see such a reflection of the labor movement here in the Coachella Valley.

"When I'm thinking of that smile, I'm thinking about the accomplishments that all of the people here in the valley have done to make this a better place for workers. Better for young people so they can grow up with dignity. This is the voice of the future and it happens right here," Huerta said.

Chants of Huerta's famous saying, "Si Se Puede," or "Yes we can," rang out as the mural was officially unveiled to the public.

The mural, "Legend, Dolores Huerta" by artist David Damian Figueroa, can be found on Taqueria Jalisco on the corner of Sixth Street and Vine Street in downtown Coachella. It's an area with a lot of history for Huerta.

Around 60 years ago, right near where her mural now hangs, Huerta, along with Chavez and other activists worked tirelessly to defend the rights of the city's farmworkers. They would even clash with city leaders of the time. Coachella's current mayor, Steven Hernandez, called the ironic twist of fate a "beautiful reclaiming of history."

"It’s crazy to think how at one time in our history that Dolores Huerta, Cesar Chavez, and the UFW were tear-gassed and ran out of the City of Coachella and the County of Riverside. Not no more, Not ever again. Not on our watch," wrote Supervisor Manuel Perez on Facebook.