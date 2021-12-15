NFL medical chief: Omicron variant part of COVID-19 surge

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL’s chief medical officer says the new coronavirus variant has been found among the dramatic increase in the league’s COVID-19 cases in recent days. Dr. Allen Sills is calling this the new phase of the pandemic. The league is putting the focus on booster shots. Players can’t be forced to get vaccinated so discussions with the union are ongoing. Commissioner Roger Goodell says there are no plans to cancel or postpone the Cleveland-Las Vegas game Saturday. The Browns have 18 players on the COVID-19 list.