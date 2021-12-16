UFC’s Jon Jones guilty of misdemeanor in Vegas property case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal to resolve a criminal case stemming from allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace. Jones’ attorney declined to comment about Jones’ no contest plea to a misdemeanor property damage charge. A Las Vegas judge ordered Jones to pay $750 in restitution and attend anger management classes. Jones was arrested Sept. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle charges after allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair and smashing his own head on the hood of a police patrol vehicle.