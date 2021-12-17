Carson City schools close amid threats of violence on TikTok

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — All schools in Carson City, Nevada closed on Friday due to fears of violence associated with a “School Shooting Challenge” going viral on the social media platform TikTok. The district was scheduled to start its winter break on Monday but decided to close Friday after a threatening TikTok post referenced bullying and the prospect of a school shooting on Dec. 17. The closure mirrors similar threats and precautionary measures being taken by school districts throughout the nation responding to the vague threats on TikTok. Local law enforcement said it had found no credible threats, but the district said it decided to “play it safe.”