Emaciated dogs found in Las Vegas apartment; Breeder jailed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say an unlicensed dog breeder is accused of harboring three emaciated dogs and multiple litters of puppies at his apartment. Metro Police detectives told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they began investigating 28-year-old Malcolm Laster last month after a female French bulldog was found in critical condition. According to an arrest report released Friday, detectives say the dog was only 13 pounds, didn’t have water in the kennel and all of her bones were showing. Police say Laster does not have a breeding permit. Court records show Laster is being held on $6,000 bail after being booked into jail on suspicion of willful and malicious torture of a dog.