A closer look into how Covid-19 variants are detected from a RivCo lab

Riverside County health officials reported the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant on Friday.

With the holidays right around the corner, health officials are worried about how fast the variant is spreading.

How are these variants detected? And does it matter if you get infected with the Delta or Omicron variant?

The variant was first reported in South Africa on Nov. 9 and quickly spread to other countries. State health officials on Dec. 1 reported the first case in California from a traveler who had returned to San Francisco from South Africa late last month. The patient had what was described as mild symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, but it is still unknown how easily Omicron spreads compared to the Delta variant remains unknown.

In addition to vaccination, officials are encouraging residents to continue to wear facemasks, avoid large public gatherings and wash their hands frequently.

COVID-19 vaccines have been available in Riverside County since December 2020, and more than 3.4 million doses have been administered between Public Health clinics and those operated by community partners, such as pharmacies, hospitals, private health providers and private clinics.

Vaccines are available for anyone 5 years and older and boosters are available for anyone 16 and older.

Those seeking information about locations for clinics or to make an appointment can use https://myturn.ca.gov or call 951-358-5000.

For more information about the vaccine or COVID-19, click www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.