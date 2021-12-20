Staffing shortages compound struggles in Vegas area schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Staffing shortages are presenting new obstacles for students, teachers and administrators in Las Vegas-area schools already struggling to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that hundreds of vacant positions have forced schools to combine classrooms, diverted staff hired to keep struggling students from falling behind and kept students waiting hours for the bus they need to get home. In Nevada and elsewhere, staffing shortages compounding the problems facing overworked teachers and students who fell behind while at home last year due to the pandemic. Schools throughout the country have already canceled classes, gone remote and used National Guardsmen to drive school buses.