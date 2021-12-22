Fire crews contain residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters today contained a residential structure fire that broke out in Desert Hot Springs.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 12:03 p.m. in the area of Buena Vista Avenue and Cactus Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-family home up in flames and were able to contain the blaze approximately 20 minutes later.

No injuries were reported and crews were expected to remain on the scene for another two hours.