Cavani rescues point for Man United in 1-1 draw at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Edinson Cavani came off the bench to salvage Manchester United a point from a sloppy display in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League. United was playing its first game in 16 days because of coronavirus cases in the squad and was outplayed in the first half. Allan Saint-Maximin gave Newcastle the lead in the seventh minute following a swift break after Raphael Varane was dispossessed. Cavani entered as a halftime substitute, injected some urgency and pressing in United’s attacking play, and scored an equalizer in the 71st minute by poking home a rebound after his initial shot was blocked.