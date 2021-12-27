Greece: 3 charged with murder after migrant boat deaths

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say three people have been charged with murder following the death of 16 migrants who were killed when a boat transporting them from Turkey to Italy capsized. The suspects were among 63 people rescued following the tragedy Friday when the vessel carrying migrants from Turkey to Italy overturned near the Greek island of Paros. The coast guard said Monday that the three were charged with causing an accident at sea, intentional manslaughter and membership in a criminal organization. At least 30 migrants died at sea in three separate incidents in Greece last week and more than 160 were rescued including the capsizing near Paros.