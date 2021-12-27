NHL set to resume after 6-day break; 3 more games postponed

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL is set to resume Tuesday with three games on the schedule after an extended holiday break. The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning won’t have either of their NHL goaltenders or their coach for a final rematch against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Peter DeBoer is out for the Vegas Golden Knights’ game at Los Angeles. The league postponed three more games slated for later this week to bring the total to 70 this season. Chicago’s game at Winnipeg and a home-and-home series between Dallas and Colorado are the latest on the list to be rescheduled.