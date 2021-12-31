Espanyol scores 2 late goals for 1st away win in Liga

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raúl de Tomás and Javi Puado scored late goals as Espanyol fought back to win 2-1 at 10-man Valencia and earn its first away win of the Spanish league season. The match that closed out 2021 will be the last one to be played with 100% occupancy for at least a month in Spain. Health authorities have reinstated caps of 75% seating for games during January given the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Spanish stadiums had gone back to full capacity at the start of October. Valencia remained in eighth place after just its second loss at Mestalla Stadium this season. Espanyol jumped to ninth, two points behind Valencia.