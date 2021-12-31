Las Vegas New Year celebrations dampened by gusty winds

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of revelers have turned out in Las Vegas for New Year’s celebrations, but gusty winds are threatening to shut down the main fireworks show for the second year in a row. Officials had been expecting huge crowds to turn up for the city’s New Year’s Eve event, including a fireworks show on the Strip that was canceled last year due to the pandemic. But strong winds put a damper on celebrations and threatened to delay or cancel the show. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that sustained winds of 10 mph would prompt the delay of the show, which would then be canceled if winds didn’t die down by 1 a.m.