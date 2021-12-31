Spain and Argentina cruise to opening wins at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament. Argentina beat Georgia 3-0 abd Spain easily accounted for Chile by the same margin. The team-based tournament being played across two Sydney stadiums. World number 13 Schwartzman defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-2. Compatriot Federico Delbonis won by the same score against Aleksandre Metreveli. Roberto Bautista Agut appeared in excellent form as he disposed of Chile’s world No.17 Cristian Garin 6-0, 6-3 to seal Spain’s tie against Chile.