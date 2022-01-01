Austrian Holocaust survivor “Mrs. Gertrude” dies at 94

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

BERLIN (AP) — The Holocaust survivor Gertrude Pressburger, who became famous during Austria’s 2016 presidential campaign, when in a video message as “Mrs. Gertrude” she warned of hatred and exclusion triggered by the far right, has died at 94. Pressburger died Friday after a long illness, her family told the Austrian press agency APA on Saturday. Pressburger was born and raised in Vienna. Her Jewish family converted to Catholicism in the early 1930s, but that still did not keep them from being prosecuted by the Nazis after Austria was annexed by Germany in 1938. Her entire family was murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. She spoke out both against the Nazis and the antisemitic experiences she faced in Austria after the war.