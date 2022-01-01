NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City police officer was shot New Year’s morning while sleeping in his personal vehicle between shifts but is expected to fully recover. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Saturday that the officer has a fractured skull and is undergoing treatment at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital. She says the shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. when the officer heard a window shatter in his vehicle parked in an East Harlem precinct parking lot. It’s not clear whether police think the officer was targeted or hit by stray gunfire. Mayor Eric Adams says a hunt is underway for the person who fired the shot.