Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton tests positive for Covid-19

The city of Palm Springs announced late Wednesday that Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.



The release went on to say that Mayor Middleton is following medical advice and direction and will spend at minimum the next ten days days at home in isolation as she recovers from what she described as mild symptoms. During isolation Middleton will continue her mayoral duties to the maximum extent possible.

Mayor Middleton started to feel symptoms on Tuesday and was tested. After the positive result, she notified those that may have been in contact with her.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, we in Palm Springs have recognized the need to be extremely cautious when it comes to wearing a mask and have continually encouraged vaccinations and booster shots in order to keep everyone in our community safe,” said Middleton.

“I am grateful for the advice of medical experts, and in particular the diligence of Riverside County Public Health officials. I feel extremely fortunate that my symptoms are mild. The health and safety of our residents and visitors are our number one priority in Palm Springs and I encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated, boosted and regularly tested. This is the best way we can take care of one another,” said Middleton. “