2022 Palm Desert Senior Games canceled due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The 2022 Palm Desert Senior Games & International Sports Festival has been canceled, officials announced on Wednesday.

The festival, hosted by Desert Recreation District (DRD) and the City of Palm Desert, was originally scheduled to be held February 1 – 6, 2022.

"This decision was not made lightly, and the hosts apologize for any disappointment the athletes who compete, some year after year, and volunteers, staff, spectators, and sponsors may feel; however, due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and days, it is believed that in the best interest of public safety, the most prudent course of action is to cancel this year’s games, especially in light of the vulnerable group who were registered to compete," reads an announcement from the DRD.

The DRD had canceled indoor sports for the festival earlier this week. DRD officials said a survey was sent out last week to gauge the athlete’s comfort level if the games were to move forward. However, with cases continuing to increase by large margins throughout the area in the past week, athletes were already cancelling due to health and safety concerns.

The cancellation of other events, such as the film festival, and the closure of city buildings, also added to the decision, officials noted.

Officials said they hope to be able to host the games in 2023.

You can learn more about future games and all activities and programs offered by visiting MyRecreationDistrict.com