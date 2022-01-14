Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus. The coach says the Canada international will be out of action for at least “the coming weeks” after the inflammation was detected in a follow-up examination after his return to training this week. Nagelsmann says Davies’ inflammation is “mild” and “not so dramatic.” The condition is known as myocarditis and experts say it is mild and temporary in the vast majority of cases.