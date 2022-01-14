Insurers, employers start helping more with chronic disease

By TOM MURPHY

Insurers and employers are taking a renewed interest in programs that help people deal with chronic _ and potentially expensive _ health problems. They are identifying patients with diabetes or high blood pressure and connecting them with care managers who can answer questions about their medicines or help them change their diets. Some plans also are waiving or reducing fees for care or supplies like insulin pumps. They also are capping insulin costs to encourage people to get regular care now so they don’t need an expensive hospital stay later because their condition has gone untreated and grown worse.