Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000

Hospitalizations

Riverside County is nearly at 1,000 total COVID hospitalizations.

Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 991 hospitalizations.

Exactly one month ago, hospitalizations were at 320.

Hospitalizations have not surpassed 1,000 since Jan. 31, 2021.

On Tuesday, Officials said 81% of licensed beds and 91% of licensed ICU beds are in use, as of Jan. 10, 2022. That's across the system, but officials said some hospitals that are close or over 100%. At the time of this report, there were 886 COVID hospitalizations. That has increased by 100 patients since.

According to the county, unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021

The county also reported an increase by 6 patients in the ICU due to COVID since Wednesday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 151.

Today's Case Update

Riverside County reported 1,748 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 423,832.

The Coachella Valley reported 1,785 new cases since last Monday. The Coachella Valley now has a total of 66,106 cases. As far as schools:

DSUSD has reported 1,896 cases (1661 students & 233 staff). On Monday, the district had 1,072 cases (906 students and 166 staff).

PSUSD has reported 562 cases (484 students & 78 staff). On Tuesday, PSUSD reported 72 cases, including 32 students nad 40 staff.

CVUSD has reported 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff). On Monday, CVUSD reproted 66 cases, including 14 students and 52 staff.

DSUSD started school a week earlier than all other districts. PSUSD and CVUSD students returned to class this week.

Click here for more City and Community data

Case & Positivity Rate

Earlier this week, the county's case rate per 100K reached its highest since it began to be recorded. Today, the county reported a 17.4 increase in that rate.

Jan. 14 - 212.0

Jan. 13 - 194.6

Jan. 12 - 169.8

Jan. 11 - 138.6

Jan. 10 - 103.0

Jan. 7 - 82.0

Jan. 3 - 39

Dec. 3 - 13.6

Prior to this week, the highest case rate recorded was 152.35 cases per 100K, which was reported on Jan. 8, 2021.

The county's positivity rate broke the all-time record for the fourth day in a row. The previous record before this week was 25.32% set on Jan. 5, 2021.

Jan 14. 32.9%

Jan. 13 - 31.9%

Jan. 12 - 30.2%

Jan. 11 - 29%

Jan. 10 - 24.4%

Jan. 7 - 21.3%

Jan. 3 - 10.7%

Dec. 3 - 5.7%

Eisenhower Health is reporting its highest percent positives since the start of the pandemic.

As of Jan. 10, there are at least 332 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

DEATHS & RECOVERIES

Riverside County reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 5,671 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to county data, over 90% of COVID deaths from February to Dec. 26, 2021 were among unvaccinated residents.

There have been a total of 1,117 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Coachella Valley.

The county reported 253 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 400,569 recoveries in the county.

Vaccination Data

59.1% (or 1,377,104 residents +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT

3,694,206 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/10/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,028

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 977



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 448

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 428

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,211

Deaths: 135

Recoveries: 8,792



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,160

Deaths: 111

Recovered: 8,865



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 450

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 428



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,682

Deaths: 86

Recovered: 5,443



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 382

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 346



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,147

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,097



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 317

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 290



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 16,058

Deaths: 251

Recoveries: 15,288



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,111

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,844



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,289

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,236



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 424

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 413



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,010

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 982



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 5,883

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 5,468



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,375

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 5,046



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,645

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,523



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 320

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 305



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 548

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 526



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,336

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,288



· County Jails

There are 1,373 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,331 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,552 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,535 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.