Let the challenges begin! Time for contesting census is here

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The U.S. Census Bureau has begun accepting challenges from states, cities and tribal nations that want to contest the results of the 2020 census. The count was one of the most difficult in recent memory due to the pandemic, political interference from the Trump administration, hurricanes and wildfires. Governors, mayors and tribal leaders can ask the agency to review the people and housing unit counts in their jurisdictions for possible mistakes under the Count Question Resolution program. The Census Bureau started accepting applications at the beginning of the new year. Leaders have through June 2023 to file an application.