Late Local Ophthalmologist and Philanthropist to Receive Palm Springs Star

A star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars honoring the late local ophthalmologist and philanthropist Dr. Albert Milauskas will be unveiled in February, it was announced today.

Milauskas, who died in 2016, moved to Palm Springs in the 70's and built a multi-location practice, the Milauskas Eye Institute, which served thousands of patients.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, he helped introduce modern cataract surgery to Lithuania and performed charitable work with free medical services.

Milauskas was known for his work in helping the visually impaired and supporting the Guide Dogs of the Desert, for which he served as president of the board of directors.

"The chamber is very honored to host this star ceremony for Dr. Albert T. Milauskas. Through his vision and continuous generosity, he has truly touched our community," said Nona Watson, CEO Palm Springs Chamber of. Commerce.

Dedication of the walk's 448th star will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22 at 891 North Palm Canyon Drive.

Milauskas's star is sponsored by the Milauskas family.