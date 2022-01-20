24-year-old New York man found dead after falling during a hike in La Quinta

A 24-year-old man from New York was found dead after being reported missing from a hike in La Quinta over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the original call of a lost hiker investigation at the Bear Creek Trailhead in La Quinta on Sunday at about 4:58 p.m., Sergeant Brandi Swan, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, told News Channel 3.

Swan added that a friend told deputies that the subject went out hiking alone and they weren't able to reach him by phone.

A Sheriff's Dept. helicopter located the subject on rocky terrain. Onboard Emergency Medical Technicians were able to hoist to the injured subject and determined he was deceased.

The subject was identified as Robert Doggett, 24, from New York. The Sheriff's Dept. confirmed Doggett's injuries were consistent with a fall.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.