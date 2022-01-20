Woman killed, four people injured in Twentynine Palms crash

A woman was pronounced dead after a crash in Twentynine Palms that left four others injured Thursday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:10 AM.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man from Gaithersburg, Maryland was driving a black Nissan Pathfinder southbound on Morongo Road approaching Indian Trail. At the same time, a Yucca Valley man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Indian Trail, approaching Morongo Road.

Police say for reasons that remain unknown, the Nissan continued into the intersection in the direct path of the Chevrolet. The front of the Chevrolet struck the passenger side of the Nissan. The force of the crash caused both vehicles to roll over. Five people in total were injured in the crash.

There were three other passengers in the Nissan, a 6-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, and a 47-year-old woman. All three were rushed to hospitals.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the Hi-Desert Medical Center. CHP identified her as Christiellen Almeida.

The 6-year-old boy was transported to Loma Linda Medical Center with major injuries. The 12-year-old girl was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Nissan also sustained moderate injuries. He was taken to HDMC for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center base hospital with moderate injuries.

The circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation. Police confirmed that all parties were wearing their seatbelts or in appropriate child seats at the time of the crash.

Alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the. crash at this time.

