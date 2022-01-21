Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact

LONDON (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows. In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.” She said efforts to mount the show had been “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.” She said “half my team are down with” the virus. Adele had been due to perform 24 shows at Caesars Palace Hotel starting Friday following the release of her fourth album, “30.”