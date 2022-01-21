Remains found in 1986 in Lake Elsinore identified as woman missing since 1977

Partial skeletal remains found in 1986 in Lake Elsinore were identified as belonging to a woman from Tustin who was reported missing in 1977, authorities announced today.

The remains, including a skull, were found down an embankment along the Ortega Highway by a Caltrans crew doing survey work in the area, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators at the time were able to determine the victim was shot in the head, though they could not identify the remains and were unable to establish any leads.

The remains were exhumed, and a cold case homicide team in August 2021 used DNA to identify them as belonging to Linda LeBeau, according to authorities.

LeBeau was reported missing in Tustin by her boyfriend in 1977, and was at least 35 years old at the time of her disappearance.

No further details on LeBeau's death were available.