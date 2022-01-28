Palm Springs to assist in Plaza Theatre restoration

The city of Palm Springs will assist in the restoration of the historic downtown Plaza Theatre, officials said today.

During Thursday night's meeting, the City Council approved an agreement with the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation to support the restoration project with fundraising efforts and staff support in maintaining the theater, according to city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell.

The restoration effort calls for infrastructure repairs and the installation of new equipment in order to meet current fire prevention and American Disabilities Act mandates.

The theater, which opened in 1936, was the site of film premieres, national radio broadcasts, the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies until it closed in 2014.

The building lay in disrepair until Palm Springs began a restoration campaign in 2019. Fundraising was in its early stages when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing activity to cease, according to officials.

Fundraising efforts reignited in October when David Lee -- a co-creator of the Emmy-winning 1993-2004 NBC comedy "Frasier" -- donated $5 million to the project, half of the needed $10 million dollars for the project.

More information about the Plaza Theatre restoration effort is available at savetheplazatheatreps.com.