Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
Published 11:53 AM

Historic Plaza Theatre in Downtown Palm Springs receives $5 million donation for restoration

KESQ

Former Palm Springs City Councilmember and current Planning Commission vice-chair J.R. Roberts held a news conference on Wednesday morning to announce a significant development in the restoration of the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

Roberts announced that a local donor, David Lee, has pledged $5 million to jumpstart the extensive renovation project. A ceremonial check was presented at the event, which took place outside the entrance of the theatre.

Roberts says they plan to raise at least an addition $5 million to help with the renovation.

Watch News Channel 3 at noon for a live report with additional details from downtown.

News Headlines
Author Profile Photo

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content