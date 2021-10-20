Historic Plaza Theatre in Downtown Palm Springs receives $5 million donation for restoration

Former Palm Springs City Councilmember and current Planning Commission vice-chair J.R. Roberts held a news conference on Wednesday morning to announce a significant development in the restoration of the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

Roberts announced that a local donor, David Lee, has pledged $5 million to jumpstart the extensive renovation project. A ceremonial check was presented at the event, which took place outside the entrance of the theatre.

Roberts says they plan to raise at least an addition $5 million to help with the renovation.

