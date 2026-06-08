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Local Forecast

Seasonable today, but warming quickly

By
Updated
today at 6:29 AM
Published 5:40 AM

Highs today will likely be at or slightly below our seasonal norm (102).

High pressure will build in as the week progresses, but today, the cooling coastal influence lingers along the Western U.S.

From Nevada through Utah, heightened wildfire risk is keeping woodland communities on edge, with Red Flag Warnings across portions of those states as well as Northern Arizona.

Heading into midweek, temps start to climb quickly. Highs will reach the 110 mark by the weekend, ushering in the hottest temps we've seen all year.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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