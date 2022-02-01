Argentina puts Colombia farther from WC spot, Chile survives

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Colombia’s chances of playing in the next World Cup have shrunk after losing 1-0 to Argentina. The Colombians are in seventh place in the South American qualifying standings. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in Cordoba in the 29th minute. Peru, which is currently fifth place with 20 points, will play later against Ecuador in Lima. If the Peruvians win, the closest rival to Colombia in a qualifying position will be Uruguay, with 22 points. Earlier, Chile beat Bolivia 3-2. The result kept the Chileans in contention in sixth place with 19 points.