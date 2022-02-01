Cortez Masto raised $3.3M last quarter, double her GOP foes

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto raised $3.3 million the last three months of 2021 in her bid for re-election in the swing-state of Nevada. It’s more than twice as much as either of the leading candidates seeking the Republican nomination to try to unseat her. Former GOP state Attorney General Adam Laxalt reported raising $1.35 million for the quarter and Republican Sam Brown $1.06 million. Cortez Masto finished the year with $10.4 million cash on hand. Her campaign said Tuesday that’s a record for a Senate candidate in Nevada. The $3.3 million she raised the last three months of the year was also a record for the quarter.