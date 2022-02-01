Vegas closes first half of season with 5-2 win over Buffalo

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. With the win, Vegas moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division with 57 points, two ahead of Anaheim. Reilly Smith and Keegan Kolesar also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 30 saves and won for the fourth time in five starts. Alex Tuch and John Hayden scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson, who stopped 29 shots, remains one win shy of the 297th of his career, which would pass Ron Hextall for 40th all-time in NHL history.