Prosecutor asks Nevada high court to revisit trial bias case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada prosecutor is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to throw out the 2019 conviction of a Black man due to “harmful racial stereotypes” expressed to prospective jurors by the defendant’s attorney. Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram filed the request Monday in the case of Sean Maurice Dean. Ingram says comments by Dean’s trial attorney were reprehensible, but that evidence Dean stabbed two people was overwhelming and jurors would have convicted him anyway. Dean is serving 12 to 31 years in prison. The high court granted him a new trial with its Jan. 13 ruling. Ingram says a new trial is still a possibility.