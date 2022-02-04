Suspicious death: Woman’s body found in burned car on I-580

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found this week inside a burned vehicle on the interstate south of Reno. Emergency crews responded to a car fire just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday on I-580 near the Galena Creek Bridge on the north edge of the Washoe Valley. The sheriff’s office says first responders found the body after fighting the car fire. Investigators say they’re treating it as a suspicious death. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office told KOLO-TV the victim was a woman but it likely will be several days before her identity is released.