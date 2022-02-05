Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 in the final 3-on-3 match of the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza’s first trip to Las Vegas. Giroux clearly took the All-Star showcase seriously, showing off his goal-scoring abilities to any less-serious competitors. He was also perhaps auditioning for any potential suitors for the veteran forward, who could be moved by the Flyers before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.