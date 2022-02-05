Outreach meeting for the Salton Sea North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project

The first virtual meeting was held this afternoon for the Salton Sea North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project.

Riverside County is in partnership with the Salton Sea Authority and is managing a $19.25 million dollar project to revitalize the northern end of the Salton Sea. Which is the first major project for Riverside County's portion of the Salton Sea by the community of North Shore.

As part of the joint project of the state , county and Salton Sea Authority, Riverside County Supervisor and Salton Sea Authority President V. Manuel Perez -- is inviting the community to the first series of outreach meetings for the North Lake Demonstration Project.

The vision of the North Lake Pilot Demonstration Project is to build an approximately 156-acre marina near the North Shore Beach & Yacht Club Community Center. The marina would restore and manage habitat for fish, birds and wildlife; control dust; and revitalize the northern end of the Salton Sea as well as the community of North Shore.

If you were not able to attend today's meeting, you can visit https://rivco.org/community/salton-sea-north-lake-pilot-demonstration-project for the latest updates on future meetings and more information on the project.