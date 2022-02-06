Vigil for 7 family members who died in North Las Vegas crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — City leaders in North Las Vegas attended a vigil that honored the memory of seven members of a family who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that well-wishers met up at the Cheyenne Sports Complex around 4 p.m. Saturday and then drove as a group to the crash site. North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Councilman Isaac Brown were in attendance trying to bring awareness that speeding is a chronic problem on the city’s roadways. In all, nine people died in the Jan. 29 crash including seven members of the Zacarias family who were in a minivan that was struck by a speeding sports car that police say ran a red light at an intersection. A funeral for the seven victims is scheduled for Saturday.