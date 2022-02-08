Desert Hot Springs concert series to return in-person for first time since 2020

The Desert Hot Springs classical concert series will return in-person this month for the first time since March 2020, it

was announced today.

The free concert series will start on Feb. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. with "Wind Quintets in the park" at Guy J Tedesco Park, located at 12800 W Arroyo Drive.

Chairs will be provided but audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

"Since 2015, Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts has presented dozens of free community concerts throughout Desert Hot Springs, featuring performers from Southern California and guest artists who have traveled from throughout the country to entertain and inspire our local audience," said Founder and Artistic Director, Danny Holt. "Our sixth season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, then our seventh season was entirely online. After almost two years since presenting our last public concerts, we are beyond thrilled to announce a full season of live in-person performances this February through April."

A complete schedule of the concert series is available at dhsclassicalconcerts.org/2022.