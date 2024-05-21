LAPD and federal authorities investigating source of ketamine that led to Matthew Perry’s death

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the source of the ketamine that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry, LAPD Capt. Scot Williams told CNN Tuesday.

Two federal agencies, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service, are also involved in the joint investigation, which has been ongoing, the LAPD said in a social media post later Tuesday.

“Friends” star Perry, who was found floating face down in the pool of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023, died as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, CNN previously reported, citing the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. He was 54.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division led the initial death investigation because of Perry’s high profile as a well-known actor, and continued looking into the source of the ketamine after the autopsy report was released in December, nearly two months after his death, Williams said.

The captain would not elaborate on the investigation, but indicated that it is criminal in nature.

“Hypothetically there’s a potential for criminal culpability depending on what the investigation undercovers, but at this point, we’re not there yet,” Williams said, adding that authorities are looking into where Perry got the drugs and who supplied them.

The DEA had no comment on the investigation and spokesperson Rosa Valle-Lopez referred questions to the LAPD.

Perry was “reported to be receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety,” the autopsy report stated.

Perry’s last known treatment was a week and a half prior to his death, according to the autopsy, well beyond the time it would still be in his system from the treatment.

The beloved, Emmy-nominated actor enjoyed a decades-long career, most notably as the affable Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom “Friends” between 1994 and 2004, starring alongside Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. He also appeared on the big screen in movies including “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards” and “17 Again.”

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.