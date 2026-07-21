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Prolonged Heat Wave to Bring Dangerous Temperatures to the Desert

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Published 3:33 PM

Second to Monday, today will likely be the coolest day of the week, with highs staying close to seasonal averages before a prolonged heatwave settles into the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-110s beginning Wednesday, with some communities reaching 115 degrees or higher through the weekend and into early next week.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for the Coachella Valley from 10am Wednesday through 8pm Monday, as dangerous heat combines with very warm overnight lows that will make it difficult to cool down after sunset. I'd be shocked if we didn't see overnight lows in the low to mid 90s the way we've been trending. That will certainly limit overnight relief will push HeatRisk into the major to locally extreme category, meaning the heat could impact anyone not taking precautions.

A slight increase in monsoonal moisture Thursday and Friday may spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm over the mountains and High Desert, but the valley is expected to stay dry while the dangerous heat remains the main weather story.

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Katie Boer

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