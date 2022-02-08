Skip to Content
Stagecoach 2022 passes starting to be packaged

Goldenvoice

Country music fans, Stagecoach is getting closer and closer to coming back!

On Tuesday, festival organizers tweeted out a picture of the box carrying the passes. After years of waiting for those who have continued to carry over their order, the passes are finally starting to be packaged and will be sent out soon.

This will be the first Stagecoach Music Festival since April 2019 due to the pandemic. The festival is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 29 to May 1, 2022.

Thomas Rett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs will headline the country music festival.

Coachella has not made a similar kind of announcement. The Coachella Music & Arts Festival takes place on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

