Video of attack at Vegas high school prompts district probe

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School officials in Las Vegas say they’re investigating an attack by a high school student on a classmate that spurred outrage when cellphone video was briefly posted on social media. Clark County school officials asked people not to circulate the images and district police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Tuesday the female student identified as the attacker in the Feb. 2 incident was cited on a misdemeanor battery charge. Zink says charges can be upgraded or added. The video showed a female student at a desk approached from behind by another girl who pummels the back and side of the seated girl’s head during an 18-second span.