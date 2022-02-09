Palm Springs Police investigate body found in road

Palm Springs Police Department and Riverside County's Coroner's office are investigating a body found in the middle of the street.

Police say the body of a middle-aged man was found at 7 am in front of the intersection of Tachevah Dr. near Biskra Road. Investigators say the cause of death is not immediately obvious.

Officials are advising to avoid the area while police investigate.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is working to find out additional updates.