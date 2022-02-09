Parent in college bribery scandal gets year in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A former casino executive has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison. Wednesday’s sentence in Boston was the stiffest so far in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal. The parent, 65-year-old Gamal Abdelaziz of Las Vegas, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release, 400 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine. Abdelaziz was convicted of paying $300,000 to get his daughter into college as a fake basketball recruit. He is among nearly 60 people charged in “Operation Varsity Blues,” and was one of the few parents to fight the charges in court.