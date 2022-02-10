BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Local fans allowed inside Olympic bubble

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Some local fans are getting to watch the Beijing Games in person, but it’s not clear exactly how they were selected for a visit inside the Olympic bubble. As part of the measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, athletes, reporters and others are being limited to a “closed loop” of dedicated venues. Tickets aren’t being sold to the general public, but organizers had said about 150,000 local spectators would be selected to attend, including school children and foreign embassy staff. A representative for organizers says they apply and are invited by community organizations, educational institutions and other groups. The fans are subject to health protocols including testing.