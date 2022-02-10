Chen, Kim soar to Olympic gold medals on best day for US

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen soared effortlessly and nearly perfectly five times during his “Rocketman” performance. When his skates touched down for the final time in a historic arena in Beijing, he was an Olympic gold medalist. Up at Genting Snow Park, Chloe Kim nailed all five jumps on her first run through the halfpipe, enough for her to easily defend her Olympic title. It was the United States’ best day yet at the Beijing Games, giving the Americans a total of three gold medals and nine overall. Chen put behind him the immense disappointment from four years ago.